L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 290 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 173,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. 12,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,153. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

