Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.36. 8,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,072. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

