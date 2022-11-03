Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$919.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.68 million. Lantheus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-0.98 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $8.84 on Thursday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,045. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 967.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $795,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

