Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-247 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.86 million.

Lantheus Trading Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.