Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 258237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 257.12, a quick ratio of 240.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$72.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,193,450.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $117,530.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Featured Articles

