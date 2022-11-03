Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR remained flat at $242.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 147,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.74. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

