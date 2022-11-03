Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,351 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $263,732,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 818,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,606. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

