Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. 19,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,674. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.