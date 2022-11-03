Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 19,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

