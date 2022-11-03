Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.96. 54,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,993. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.