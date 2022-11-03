Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,246 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSI traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.