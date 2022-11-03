Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 12,274 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in BP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 253,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in BP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,415 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 280,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,582. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Scotiabank lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.01) to GBX 530 ($6.13) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BP from GBX 540 ($6.24) to GBX 566 ($6.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.94.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

