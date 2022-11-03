Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.30. 90,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

