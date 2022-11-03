Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Leidos updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

