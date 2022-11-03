Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Down 10.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.95. 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

