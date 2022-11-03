Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.13

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 12304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Life Time Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Life Time Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

