Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.43

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 54960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Lincoln National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

