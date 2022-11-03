Lindenwold Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

