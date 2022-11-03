LINK (LN) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $35.25 or 0.00174094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $210.63 million and $526,461.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

