Lisk (LSK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.31 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $137.31 million and $3.65 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006851 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005657 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,881,118 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

