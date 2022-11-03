Littelfuse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 4.0 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $8.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.10. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,100,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.