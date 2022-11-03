LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.07 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.