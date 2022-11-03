Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

