Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LMT stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $460.67.
In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
