Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.91% of Skyline Champion worth $24,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Skyline Champion by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 250,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,033 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Skyline Champion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.