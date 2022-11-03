Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,142 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.