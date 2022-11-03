Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,269 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

