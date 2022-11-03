Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 290,329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

