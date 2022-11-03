Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,353 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

