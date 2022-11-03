Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.80. 244,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

