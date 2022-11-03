Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $180.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.