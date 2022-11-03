LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 20,000 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $258.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $264.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

