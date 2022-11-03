LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 2,144,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,229. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Featured Stories
