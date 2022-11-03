LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 2,144,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,229. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.