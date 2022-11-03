M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 34,565 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 11.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $36,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.82. 8,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,255. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.76.

