M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 3,856 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,362. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

