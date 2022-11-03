M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after buying an additional 824,408 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $203.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.34. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

