M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $106.36. 73,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.