M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accenture by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,193,000 after acquiring an additional 502,721 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,735. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $287.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

