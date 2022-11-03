M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,998. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.