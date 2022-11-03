M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,135,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 453,476 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 257,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 217,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KRBN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

