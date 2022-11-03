M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 457,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199,954. The firm has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.