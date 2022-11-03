M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $876.50

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.50 ($10.13) and traded as low as GBX 816 ($9.43). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 824 ($9.53), with a volume of 21,327 shares traded.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 822.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a market capitalization of £451.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.