Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.92

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.92 and traded as high as $75.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $73.92, with a volume of 252,888 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.38). Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

