Manifold Finance Price Reaches $36.22 on Major Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $666,900.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $36.22 or 0.00179255 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

