Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 585,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.