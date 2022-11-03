Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.76% from the company’s current price.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,785,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

