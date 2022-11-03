Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of MARPS opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
