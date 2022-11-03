Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Trading Down 0.8%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.74). 55,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 25,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.39) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £72.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,183.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($23,297.49).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

