Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.48. 2,925,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.39. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.