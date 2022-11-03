Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

