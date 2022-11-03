MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.36

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 29066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

MassRoots Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

About MassRoots

(Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

